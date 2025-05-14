Knightscope Q1 Loss Narrows On Double-digit Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP), autonomous security robots company, Wednesday reported first-quarter resutls, with net loss narrowing from last year as revenues grew 29%.

Net revenues for the quarter rose 29% to $2.9 million from $2.3 million in first quarter of 2024.

Net loss decreased to $6.9 million, compared to net loss of $7.6 million in first-quarter last year.

"We are laser-focused on operational execution, financial discipline, and delivering innovation in public safety technologies," said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of Knightscope. "Our year-over-year revenue growth and improved gross margin trajectory are indicators of the traction we are building across both private and public sector clients. The investments made in our next-generation K5 v5 platform, sales infrastructure, and capital structure have positioned us for continued growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.