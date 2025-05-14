Markets
Knightscope Q1 Loss Narrows On Double-digit Revenue Growth

May 14, 2025 — 10:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP), autonomous security robots company, Wednesday reported first-quarter resutls, with net loss narrowing from last year as revenues grew 29%.

Net revenues for the quarter rose 29% to $2.9 million from $2.3 million in first quarter of 2024.

Net loss decreased to $6.9 million, compared to net loss of $7.6 million in first-quarter last year.

"We are laser-focused on operational execution, financial discipline, and delivering innovation in public safety technologies," said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of Knightscope. "Our year-over-year revenue growth and improved gross margin trajectory are indicators of the traction we are building across both private and public sector clients. The investments made in our next-generation K5 v5 platform, sales infrastructure, and capital structure have positioned us for continued growth."

