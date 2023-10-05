Knightscope Inc - (KSCP) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 3.83

The average one-year price target for Knightscope Inc - (NASDAQ:KSCP) has been revised to 3.82 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.79 to a high of 3.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 407.70% from the latest reported closing price of 0.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knightscope Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSCP is 0.01%, a decrease of 75.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.77% to 3,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 480K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 235K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Symmetry Peak Management holds 150K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Ayrton Capital holds 128K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

