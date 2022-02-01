Knightscope Down 23%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) shares are sliding more than 23 percent on Tuesday morning trade, despite the announcement that it has another new casino client in California. The shares of the advanced security technology company have been gaining after a brief slump at its debut on January 27. However, started to slide after closing at $21.40 on January 31. The shares are currently at $16.34, down 23.71 percent from the previous close of $21.40 on a volume of 4,521,483. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $5.91-$27.50 on average volume of 24,173,933.

