Knightscope 1.21M share Spot Secondary priced at $10.00

The deal priced below last closing price of $18.29. Titan Partners is acting as sole book running manager for the offering.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on KSCP:
- Knightscope announces Class A common stock offering, no amount given
- Knightscope Inc trading resumes
- Knightscope Inc trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Verizon Business enters partnership with Knightscope for connectivity
- Knightscope announces 14 new sales, 10 client renewals, 4 deployments
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.