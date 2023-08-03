Knights Group Holdings (LSE:KGH) Price Target Decreased by 10.11% to 200.79

The average one-year price target for Knights Group Holdings (LSE:KGH) has been revised to 200.79 / share. This is an decrease of 10.11% from the prior estimate of 223.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 425.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 134.03% from the latest reported closing price of 85.80 / share.

Knights Group Holdings Maintains 4.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.60%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knights Group Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGH is 0.14%, a decrease of 33.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.49% to 3,349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,792K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 34.16% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 544K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGH by 33.22% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.