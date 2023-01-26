Knight Transportation Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Knight Transportation Inc. (KNX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $148.7 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $254.6 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Knight Transportation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.2 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.74 billion from $1.82 billion last year.

Knight Transportation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $148.7 Mln. vs. $254.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.

