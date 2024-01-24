Knight Transportation Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Knight Transportation Inc. (KNX):

Earnings: -$10.7 million in Q4 vs. $148.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $0.92 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Knight Transportation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.5 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.44 per share Revenue: $1.93 billion in Q4 vs. $1.74 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 to $0.41

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.