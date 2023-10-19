Knight Transportation Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Knight Transportation Inc. (KNX) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $60.2 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $194.8 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Knight Transportation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $67.2 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $2.0 billion from $1.9 billion last year.

Knight Transportation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $60.2 Mln. vs. $194.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $2.0 Bln vs. $1.9 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.20

