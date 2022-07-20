Knight Transportation Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Knight Transportation Inc. (KNX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $219.5 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $152.8 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Knight Transportation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230.2 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.5% to $1.96 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Knight Transportation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $219.5 Mln. vs. $152.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q2): $1.96 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30-$5.45

