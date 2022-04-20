Knight Transportation Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Knight Transportation Inc. (KNX) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $208.3 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $129.8 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Knight Transportation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $224.9 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.0% to $1.83 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Knight Transportation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $208.3 Mln. vs. $129.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q1): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $.5.20-$5.40

