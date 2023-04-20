Knight Transportation Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Knight Transportation Inc. (KNX) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $104.3 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $208.3 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Knight Transportation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $118.5 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $1.64 billion from $1.83 billion last year.

Knight Transportation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $104.3 Mln. vs. $208.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35-$3.55

