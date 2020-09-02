Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KNX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.32, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNX was $46.32, representing a -2.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.39 and a 68.19% increase over the 52 week low of $27.54.

KNX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). KNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports KNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.08%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KNX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 54.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KNX at 3.31%.

