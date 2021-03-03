Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that KNX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNX was $44.59, representing a -6.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.44 and a 61.91% increase over the 52 week low of $27.54.

KNX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). KNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports KNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.08%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KNX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 31.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KNX at 10000%.

