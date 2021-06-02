Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.39, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNX was $48.39, representing a -5.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.96 and a 30.54% increase over the 52 week low of $37.07.

KNX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT). KNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.79. Zacks Investment Research reports KNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.93%, compared to an industry average of 36.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.