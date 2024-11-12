News & Insights

Knight Transportation Announces Executive Incentive Plan and Dividend

November 12, 2024 — 10:26 am EST

An update from Knight Transportation ( (KNX) ) is now available.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has rolled out a new equity award plan for its executives, blending performance-based stock units (PRSUs) and restricted stock units (RSUs) under its incentive plan. The PRSUs are tied to several performance targets, potentially offering a payout range from 0% to 200% based on target achievement, while RSUs vest over a three-year period. This strategy aims to align top management’s incentives with the company’s long-term growth ambitions. Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share has been declared, payable in December 2024.

