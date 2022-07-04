Markets

Knight Therapeutics To Relaunch AKYNZEO In Brazil

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) said its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical, is assuming full commercial activities and is relaunching AKYNZEO in Brazil. AKYNZEO is approved for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting. Sales of AKYNZEO in Canada and Brazil were approximately $7 million in 2021.

On May 12, 2022, the company and Helsinn Healthcare announced they have entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement for oral/IV AKYNZEO in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, and ALOXI oral/IV in Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular