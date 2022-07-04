Knight Therapeutics To Relaunch AKYNZEO In Brazil

(RTTNews) - Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) said its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical, is assuming full commercial activities and is relaunching AKYNZEO in Brazil. AKYNZEO is approved for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting. Sales of AKYNZEO in Canada and Brazil were approximately $7 million in 2021.

On May 12, 2022, the company and Helsinn Healthcare announced they have entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement for oral/IV AKYNZEO in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, and ALOXI oral/IV in Canada.

