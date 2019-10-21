Knight Therapeutics to purchase Biotoscana in $281 mln deal

Knight Therapeutics will buy Brazilian pharmaceutical company Biotoscana Investments in a deal valued at 1.16 billion reais ($281 million) that will create a pharmaceutical platform in fast growing markets in Latin America.

In a securities filing on Monday, Knight said it will acquire a 51% interest in Biotoscana for 596 million reais ($144 million) from controlling shareholders Advent International and Essex Woodlands.

The Canadian company will pay 10.26 reais per share, with an implied 22% premium over 30-day average price of Biotoscana shares.

Knight will launch a mandatory tender offer to acquire the remaining 49% from public shareholders in similar terms.

Shares of Knight rose 5 percent in Toronto trading, while those of Biotoscana were up 5.4% at 10.26 reais in mid-morning trading in Sao Paulo.

Knight Chief Executive Jonathan Ross Goodman said in a statement the "transformational deal," with Biotoscana's focus on oncology and onco-hematology. The combined company will operate in 10 countries in the region, the statement said.

Talks between Biotoscana's shareholders and Knight Therapeutics were reported earlier this month.

($1 = 4.1330 reais)

