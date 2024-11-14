Knight Therapeutics price target lowered to C$7.50 from C$8 at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered the firm’s price target on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) to C$7.50 from C$8 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

