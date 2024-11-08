Knight Therapeutics price target lowered to C$6.25 from C$6.75 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Justin Keywood lowered the firm’s price target on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) to C$6.25 from C$6.75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
