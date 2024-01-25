News & Insights

Markets

Knight Therapeutics Inks License Agreement With Amneal Pharma For IPX203

January 25, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) announced Thursday it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX), granting Knight the exclusive rights to seek regulatory approval and commercialize IPX203 in Canada and Latin America.

IPX203 is a novel, oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD) extended-release capsules designed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

IPX203 contains immediate-release (IR) granules and extended-release (ER) coated beads. The IR granules consist of CD and LD, with a disintegrant polymer to allow for rapid dissolution.

IPX203 was studied in the RISE-PD clinical study which was a 20-week, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled, phase 3 clinical trial with 630 patients. The RISE-PD study met its primary and secondary endpoints.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.