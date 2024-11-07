Knight Therapeutics downgraded to Hold from Buy at Mackie Research Capital

Mackie Research Capital analyst Andre Uddin downgraded Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) to Hold from Buy with a C$6.50 price target
