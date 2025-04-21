KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $KNX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS ($KNX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,830,663,763 and earnings of $0.27 per share.
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS Insider Trading Activity
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS insiders have traded $KNX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN P KNIGHT (Executive Chairman) sold 29,779 shares for an estimated $1,702,959
- DOUGLAS L COL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $226,830
- PLOEG DAVID VANDER sold 500 shares for an estimated $28,552
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 4,620,667 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,080,177
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,059,954 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,299,960
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,795,087 shares (+393.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,251,414
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,809,101 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,954,717
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 1,337,727 shares (+320.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,953,040
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,101,744 shares (+54434.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,914,846
- UBS GROUP AG added 719,239 shares (+285.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,148,436
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KNX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/26/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $49.0 on 04/14/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $54.0 on 03/26/2025
