KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $KNX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS ($KNX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,830,663,763 and earnings of $0.27 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KNX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS insiders have traded $KNX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN P KNIGHT (Executive Chairman) sold 29,779 shares for an estimated $1,702,959

DOUGLAS L COL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $226,830

PLOEG DAVID VANDER sold 500 shares for an estimated $28,552

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KNX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/26/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KNX forecast page.

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRPTN HLDGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $49.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $54.0 on 03/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.