Knight-Swift Transportation Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Down 14.2%

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, which includes a $20.3 million pre-tax adjustment related to additional legal accruals, compared to $0.93, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter total revenue declined 14.2% to $1.20 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

For the first-quarter, Knight-Swift Transportation now expects adjusted EPS to range from $0.35 to $0.38, updated from prior guidance range of $0.42 to $0.46. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.38.

For full-year 2020, the company expects adjusted EPS to range from $2.00 to $2.15. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.04.

