Knight-Swift Transportation Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $142.33 million or $0.84 per share from $67.44 million or $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.94 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter grew to $1.28 billion from $1.20 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share for full-year 2021 to be in the range of $3.20 - $3.40. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.36 per share.

