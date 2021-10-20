Markets
Knight-Swift Transportation Q3 Results Top Estimates; Boosts Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company climbed to $206.18 million or $1.23 per share from $122.06 million or $0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.30 per share, compared to $0.79 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 35.7 percent to $1.64 billion from $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $4.50 to $4.55 per share from the prior outlook range of $3.90 to $4.05 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.01 per share.

