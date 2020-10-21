Knight-Swift Transportation Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.79 compared to $0.48, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenue was $1.21 billion, up 0.8% from previous year. Revenue xFSC was $1.14 billion, up 4.3%. Analysts expected revenue of $1.17 billion, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects adjusted EPS of $2.68 - $2.72. For fiscal 2021, the company targets adjusted EPS of $3.20 - $3.40.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation were up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

