Markets
KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Q3 Profit Misses Street, Cuts FY Outlook; Shares Slip 5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) slipped 5% in extended session on Wednesday after the company's third quarter earnings missed Street view as well as lowered its full year outlook.

Third-quarter net income was $194.8 million or $1.21 per share, down from $206.2 million or $1.23 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $205.0 million or $1.27 per share, down from $217.1 million or $1.30 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 15.5% to $1.896 billion from $1.642 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.32 per share, on revenues of $1.90 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $5.17 to $5.22 per share, down from prior outlook of $5.30 to $5.45 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $5.37 per share for the year.

KNX closed Wednesday's trading at $49.44, down $0.51 or 1.02%, on the NYSE. The stock further slipped $2.44 or 4.94% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KNX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular