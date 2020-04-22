Knight-Swift Transportation Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.44, compared to $0.55, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter total revenue was $1.12 billion, a decline of 6.6% from prior year. Revenue, excluding trucking fuel surcharge, was $1.03 billion, a decline of 6.4%. Analysts expected revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Due to uncertainties regarding the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has decided to suspend its annual guidance for 2020.

