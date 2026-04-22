Knight-Swift Transportation Posts Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net loss of $1.32 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $30.64 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $14.26 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $45.37 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter gained 1.4% to $1.850 billion, compared to $1.824 billion last year. Consolidated revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge, was essentially flat at $1.638 billion, compared to $1.632 billion last year.

Looking forward, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.45 to $0.49 for the second quarter of 2026.

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