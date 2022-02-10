Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.12

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will increase its dividend on the 28th of March to US$0.12. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.7% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 8.6% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:KNX Historic Dividend February 10th 2022

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has grown earnings per share at 31% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

