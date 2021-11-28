Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has a trailing yield of 0.7% on the current stock price of $57.39. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is paying out just 9.5% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 11% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:KNX Historic Dividend November 28th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 22% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has delivered 5.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

