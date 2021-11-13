Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Surges 27% Yet Its Low P/E Is No Reason For Excitement

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 27% after a shaky period beforehand. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 47% in the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 19x, you may still consider Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings as an attractive investment with its 15.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:KNX Price Based on Past Earnings November 13th 2021 free report on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 93% gain to the company's bottom line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 5.3% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 6.6% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 11% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Despite Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' shares building up a head of steam, its P/E still lags most other companies. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

