Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' shares on or after the 3rd of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.40 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $47.73. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings paid out just 11% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 9.9% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:KNX Historic Dividend May 29th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 5.2% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Has Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

