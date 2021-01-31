Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Just Reported Full-Year Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.5% to US$40.00 in the week after its latest yearly results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$4.7b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.40. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:KNX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' 17 analysts is for revenues of US$5.13b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 9.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 34% to US$3.24. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.23 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$50.45, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings at US$60.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 9.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 31% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$50.45, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see whether Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

