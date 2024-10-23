Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $30.46 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $60.19 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.44 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $1.876 billion from $2.019 billion last year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

