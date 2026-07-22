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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

July 22, 2026 — 05:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $43.189 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $34.243 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102.752 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $2.095 billion from $1.861 billion last year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.189 Mln. vs. $34.243 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $2.095 Bln vs. $1.861 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.71 To $ 0.77

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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