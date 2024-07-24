Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $20.3 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $63.3 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.4 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $1.85 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $20.3 Mln. vs. $63.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.