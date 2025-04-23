Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX):

Earnings: $30.64 million in Q1 vs. -$2.64 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.19 in Q1 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.37 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.824 billion in Q1 vs. $1.822 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 to $0.38

