Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KNX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.04, changing hands as low as $55.15 per share. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNX's low point in its 52 week range is $45.63 per share, with $64.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.