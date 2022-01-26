Knight-Swift Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY22 Ad. EPS Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company climbed to $254.62 million or $1.52 per share from $142.33 million or $0.84 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.81 per share, compared to $0.94 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 42.2 percent to $1.82 billion from $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.30 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.96 per share.

