News & Insights

Markets
KNX

Knight-Swift Q2 Results Miss Street, Lowers Outlook

July 20, 2023 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Thursday reported the second quarter earnings and revenue that missed the street view and lowered the full-year earnings outlook.

The company reported a net income of $63.3 million or $0.39 per share for the quarter, compared to $219.5 million or $1.35 per share the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, it reported an income of $78.6 million or $0.49 per share, compared to the income of $230.2 million or $1.41 per share the prior year. Analysts expected earnings of $0.57 per share.

Revenue decreased to $1.55 billion from $1.96 billion the previous year. It missed the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion.

For the full year, the company lowered its earnings outlook to $2.10 - $2.30 per share, from the prior outlook of$3.35 - $3.55 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings per share of $2.76.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KNX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.