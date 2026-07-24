Knight-Swift Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Truckload Margin Gains

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 28.6% and increased 80.0% year over year. Stronger pricing and network efficiency across asset-based operations supported the improvement.

Total revenues of $2.10 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $2.01 billion by 4.3% and rose 12.6% year over year. Truckload revenue per loaded mile, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions, increased 5.5%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote

KNX’s Consolidated Profitability Improves

Revenues, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge, increased 5.5% year over year to $1.76 billion. Operating income rose 44.4% to $104.85 million, while adjusted operating income advanced 45.5% to $150.95 million.

The consolidated operating ratio improved 110 basis points to 95.0%. The adjusted operating ratio improved 240 basis points to 91.4%, reflecting better pricing and network efficiency across the asset-based businesses. Adjusted net income climbed 79.7% to $102.75 million.

Knight-Swift’s Truckload Engine Accelerates

Truckload revenues, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions, increased 2.8% year over year to $1.10 billion. The gain came despite a 2.6% decline in loaded miles, as tighter driver availability pressured the seated tractor count.

Adjusted operating income surged 69.4% to $98.92 million. The adjusted operating ratio improved 360 basis points to 91.0%, helped by pricing gains and a 140-basis-point reduction in empty miles. U.S. Xpress’ over-the-road division achieved its first profitable quarter since the acquisition.

KNX’s LTL Mix Supports Margin Recovery

Less-than-truckload (LTL) revenues, excluding fuel surcharge, declined 1.4% to $333.01 million as shipments per day fell 3.7%. However, daily tonnage increased 4.0%, weight per shipment rose 7.9% and length of haul expanded 5.3%.

Revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge, grew 3.4%, while revenue per hundredweight fell 4.2% because of heavier shipments. Adjusted operating income increased 13.3% to $26.45 million, and the adjusted operating ratio improved 100 basis points to 92.1%.

Knight-Swift’s Logistics and Intermodal Diverge

Logistics revenues rose 8.9% to $139.70 million, driven by a 29.6% increase in revenue per load, partly offset by a 16.4% drop in load count. Gross margin contracted 350 basis points to 15.4% as purchased transportation costs increased faster than customer pricing. Adjusted operating income declined 25.7%.

Intermodal revenues jumped 34.9% to $113.39 million. Load count increased 19.6% and revenue per load rose 12.8%, helping the segment post operating income of $0.65 million versus a $3.43 million loss a year earlier. Its operating ratio improved 470 basis points to 99.4%.

KNX’s Other Businesses Face Special Charges

All Other Segments’ revenues increased 41.8% year over year to $105.56 million, supported by growth in warehousing and trailer leasing. These businesses generated an additional $7 million of income contribution compared with the prior-year quarter.

The segment recorded an operating loss of $10.43 million against an operating income of $6.75 million a year earlier. Results included $5.8 million of accounts receivable securitization costs and an $18.2 million severance charge primarily tied to the former executive chairman’s retirement.

Knight-Swift’s Liquidity and Capital Spending

Knight-Swift ended June with $186.11 million in cash and cash equivalents. In the year-to-date period, operating cash flow was $450.36 million, while free cash flow totaled $190.44 million after $259.92 million of net capital expenditures.

The company issued $1.50 billion of 1% convertible notes and used proceeds to repay floating-rate borrowings. Management expects the refinancing to generate roughly $44 million of annual pretax savings. Full-year net cash capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $600-$650 million.

KNX’s Q3 Outlook Points Higher

KNX expects third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 71-77 cents per share. Truckload revenues, excluding fuel surcharge, are projected to rise by a mid-single-digit percentage, with the adjusted operating ratio improving 650-750 basis points year over year.

LTL revenues, excluding fuel surcharge, are expected to grow by a low-single-digit percentage, with the adjusted operating ratio in the low 90s. Logistics performance is expected to remain fairly stable sequentially, while intermodal revenues are projected to increase by a low-single-digit percentage from the second quarter.

Currently, KNX sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Earnings declined in double digits (% wise) from a year ago as sharply higher fuel costs pressured profitability.

Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis to $17.67 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. Broad demand strength lifted adjusted total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, 12.4%, while premium and diversified revenue streams continued to expand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68-billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.