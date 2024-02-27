News & Insights

Knight-Swift Promotes CFO Adam Miller As CEO

February 27, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Adam Miller has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

Additionally, Andrew Hess, who held the roles of Senior Vice President of M&A and Senior Vice President of Finance, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer.

David Jackson, who served as CEO and a member of the board of directors, has decided to step down after a successful tenure of 9 years as CEO and 13 years as President.

Miller has been a part of the Knight-Swift team for 22 years, while Hess has been contributing to the company for five years and has been in charge of the M&A activities for the past three years.

