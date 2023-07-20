Knight-Swift (KNX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) reported revenue of $1.55 billion, down 20.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was -10.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Knight-Swift performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted Operating Ratio : 91.8% versus 89.48% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 91.8% versus 89.48% estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL : 85.1% versus 86.99% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 85.1% versus 86.99% estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Intermodal : 106.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.48%.

: 106.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.48%. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics : 91.6% versus 88.14% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 91.6% versus 88.14% estimated by four analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Truckload : $953.66 million compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.8% year over year.

: $953.66 million compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.8% year over year. Operating revenue- LTL : $267.11 million compared to the $261.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

: $267.11 million compared to the $261.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge : $162.53 million versus $199.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $162.53 million versus $199.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year. Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment : $228.58 million versus $223.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $228.58 million versus $223.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating revenue- Intermodal : $104.33 million versus $109.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.5% change.

: $104.33 million versus $109.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.5% change. Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment : $829.37 million versus $889.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.5% change.

: $829.37 million versus $889.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.5% change. Operating Revenue- Logistics: $119.94 million compared to the $144.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.8% year over year.

Shares of Knight-Swift have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.