Knight-Swift (KNX) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenue Beat

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. ( KNX )fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 9 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and declined 91% year over year. Total revenues of $1,931.9 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,922 million and improved 0.5% year over year.

Total operating expenses (on a reported basis) increased 24.2% year over year to $1.91 billion.

Knight-Swift’s adjusted operating income fell 78.6% year over year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote

Segmental Results

Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge and inter-segment transactions) from Truckload totaled $1,155.72 million, up 25.5% year over year. Adjusted segmental operating income plunged 56.2% to $69.94 million. Adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) grew 1120 basis points (bps) to 93.9%.

The Less-Than-Truckload segment generated revenues (excluding fuel surcharges) worth $232.08 million in the fourth quarter, up 13.8% year over year. Adjusted segmental operating income grew 14% to $33.7 million. Adjusted operating ratio remained flat at 85.5%.

Revenues from Logistics (excluding inter-segment transactions) amounted to $164.54 million, down 5% year over year. Adjusted operating income decreased 51.9% to $11.27 million. The adjusted operating ratio rose 670 bps to 93.1%.

Intermodal revenues (excluding inter-segment transactions) totaled $94.43 million, down 16.4% year over year. The operating ratio (on a reported basis) soared to 104.7% from 94.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

Knight-Swift exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $168.55 million compared with $193.37 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $1.22 billion compared with $1.26 billion at the end of prior quarter.

Guidance

Knight-Swift expects first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 37-41 cents and second-quarter 2024 EPS in the range of 53-57 cents.

KNX expects net cash capital expenditures for 2024 in the $625-$675 million band. The tax rate is expected to be around 25-26% for 2024.

Currently, KNX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT fourth-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.47 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 and declined 23.4% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,303.70 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,236.2 million but fell 9.5% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell 6% year over year.

Delta Air Lines DAL has reported fourth-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding $1.88 from non-recurring items) of $1.28, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. Earnings, however, declined 13.51% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues of $14,223 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,069.5 million and increased 5.87% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong holiday-air-travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) came in at $13,661 million, up 11% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported fourth-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.00, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 but declined 18.7% year over year.

Operating revenues of $13,626 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,546.8 million. The top line increased 9.9% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. This was driven by a 10.9% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.1% of the top line) to $12,421 million. Almost 41,779 passengers traveled on UAL flights in the fourth quarter.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.