Knight-Swift (KNX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. ( KNX ) third-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents but declined 67.7% year over year. Total revenues of $2,019.9 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,915.4 million and improved 6.5% year over year.

Total operating expenses (on a reported basis) increased 18.8% year over year to $1.94 billion.

Knight-Swift’s adjusted operating income fell 60.8% year over year.

Segmental Results

Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge and inter-segment transactions) from Truckload totaled $1,179.97 million, up 21.9% year over year. Adjusted segmental operating income plunged 65.8% to $60.15 million. Adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) grew 1310 basis points (bps) to 94.9%.

The Less-Than-Truckload segment generated revenues (excluding fuel surcharges) worth $239.98 million in the third quarter, up 6.9% year over year. Adjusted segmental operating income grew 3.7% to $36.19 million. Adjusted operating ratio increased 40 bps to 84.9%.

Revenues from Logistics (excluding inter-segment transactions) amounted to $158.6 million, down 24.5% year over year. Adjusted operating income decreased 61.5% to $10.6 million. The adjusted operating ratio rose 650 bps to 93.3%.

Intermodal revenues (excluding inter-segment transactions) totaled $101.21 million, down 22.6% year over year. The operating ratio (on a reported basis) soared to 104.5% from 90.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

Knight-Swift exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $193.37 million compared with $229 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) of $1.26 billion was flat sequentially.

Updated 2023 Guidance

For the ongoing year, Knight-Swift expects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.10-$2.20 (earlier view: $2.10-$2.30). KNX continues to expect net cash capital expenditures for 2023 between $700 and $750 million.

The tax rate is expected to be around 26% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

