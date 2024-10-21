Knight-Swift (KNX) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.95 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 9.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Knight-Swift metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' will likely reach $1.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' to reach $214.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenue- LTL' will reach $321.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment' reaching $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Ratio' stands at 94.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' should come in at 93.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' of 94.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 94.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL' should arrive at 88.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Intermodal' will reach 100.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 104.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics' at 94.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.3%.

Analysts expect 'Average tractors - Truckload' to come in at 23,191. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24,159.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Load count - Intermodal' will reach 40,106. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37,292.



Shares of Knight-Swift have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KNX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

