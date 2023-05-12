Knight-Swift (KNX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) reported $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was -12.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Knight-Swift performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics : 90.4% compared to the 88.22% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 90.4% compared to the 88.22% average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL : 85.7% compared to the 86.08% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 85.7% compared to the 86.08% average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Ratio : 88.7% versus 86.15% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 88.7% versus 86.15% estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload : 86.6% versus 83.84% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 86.6% versus 83.84% estimated by four analysts on average. Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge : $186.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $203.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $186.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $203.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Operating Revenue- Logistics : $138.28 million versus $176.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51% change.

: $138.28 million versus $176.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51% change. Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment : $865.98 million versus $896.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.

: $865.98 million versus $896.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change. Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment : $213.93 million compared to the $209.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $213.93 million compared to the $209.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating revenue- Intermodal : $110.57 million compared to the $102.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $110.57 million compared to the $102.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge : $1.45 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change.

: $1.45 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change. Operating Revenue- Truckload : $1.01 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Operating revenue- LTL: $255.30 million compared to the $248.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

Shares of Knight-Swift have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

