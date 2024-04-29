Knight-Swift (KNX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. ( KNX ) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 12 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents and declined 83.6% year over year. Total revenues of $1,822.46 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,841.3 million but improved 11.3% year over year.

Total operating expenses (on a reported basis) increased 20.7% year over year to $1.80 billion.

Knight-Swift’s adjusted operating income fell 68.5% year over year.

Segmental Results

Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge and inter-segment transactions) from Truckload totaled $1,094.05 million, up 26.3% year over year. Adjusted segmental operating income plunged 75% to $29.11 million. Adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) grew 1070 basis points (bps) to 97.3%.

The Less-Than-Truckload segment generated revenues (excluding fuel surcharges) worth $240.99 million in the first quarter, up 12.6% year over year. Adjusted segmental operating income fell 20.6% to $24.20 million. Adjusted operating ratio rose 430 bps to 90%.

Revenues from Logistics (excluding inter-segment transactions) amounted to $126.72 million, down 7.3% year over year. Adjusted operating income decreased 72.4% to $3.63 million. The adjusted operating ratio rose 670 bps to 97.1%.

Intermodal revenues (excluding inter-segment transactions) totaled $87.98 million, down 20.4% year over year. The operating ratio (on a reported basis) soared to 105.6% from 95.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

Knight-Swift exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $204.76 million compared with $168.55 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $1.19 billion compared with $1.22 billion at the fourth-quarter end.

Guidance

Knight-Swift expects second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS in the range of 26-30 cents and third-quarter 2024 EPS between 31 and 35 cents. KNX expects net cash capital expenditures for 2024 in the $625-$675 million band. The tax rate is expected to be around 25-26% for 2024.

