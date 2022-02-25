Knight-Swift (KNX) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX). Shares have lost about 3.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Knight-Swift due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Earnings Beat in Q4

Knight-Swift’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.61 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43. The bottom line surged 71.3% from the fourth-quarter 2020 figure, aided by higher revenues.



Total revenues of $1,816.9 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,720.5 million. The top line jumped 42.2% year over year, driven mainly by a massive increase in revenues at the Logistics segment.



Total operating expenses (on a reported basis) surged 36.1% year over year to $1.47 billion. This increase was mainly due to 50.5% escalation in fuel expenses as oil price moves north. Salaries, wages and benefits expenses climbed 35.5% year over year. Knight-Swift’s adjusted operating income rose 66% year over year.

Segmental Results

Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge and inter-segment transactions) in the Truckload segment totaled $992.69 million, up 5.5% year over year. Results were driven by an 8.5% increase in average revenue per tractor. Average revenue per tractor was strong in the quarter, owing to a 25.4% increase in revenue per loaded mile (excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions). Adjusted segmental operating income rose 28.9% to $251.32 million. Adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved 460 basis points to 74.7%.



Revenues in the Logistics segment (excluding inter-segment transactions) amounted to $299.43 million, up more than 100% year over year owing to the 84% increase in load count and a 30.2% rise in revenue per load. Adjusted operating ratio improved to 84.9% in the fourth quarter from 91.2% in the year-ago period. Segmental adjusted operating income surged more than 300% to $45.19 million.



Revenues in the Intermodal segment (excluding inter-segment transactions) totaled $123.56 million, up 7.5% year over year. Persistent rail congestion and rail allocations induced a decline in load count but contributed to a 39.2% rise in revenue per load. Segmental operating ratio (on a reported basis) improved to 81.2% in the reported quarter from 94.8% in the year-ago quarter.



The Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) segment, which includes the results of AAA Cooper Transportation, a leading LTL carrier acquired by Knight-Swift in July 2021, generated revenues (excluding fuel surcharges) worth $177.9 million in the December quarter. The segment also includes the results of Midwest Motor Express, which was acquired in December 2021. Segmental operating ratio (on an adjusted basis) was 90.3%.

Other Details

Knight-Swiftexited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $261 million compared with $156.70 million at the end of 2020. During 2021, the company returned $57.2 million to its shareholders in the form of share repurchases and $63.5 million as dividends.

2022 Guidance

For 2022, Knight-Swift expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.10-$5.30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $5.03.



The company expects double-digit truckload contract rate increases in 2022. Intermodal volumes are anticipated to decline in the first half of the year, while it is predicted to increase in the latter half. Logistics revenues are forecast to grow more than 20% in the year. The company expects year-over-year rise in LTL revenues and margins. Net cash capital expenditures for 2022 are estimated in the band of $550-$600 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 6.68% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Knight-Swift has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Knight-Swift has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.